Dubai to hold Pakistan Independence Day celebration on August 10

Dubai is set to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day on August 10, expecting to bring together more than 40,000 members of the Pakistani community at Expo City, reported Gulf News on Monday.

Sahir Ali Bagga, singer and composer, Natasha Baig, Sufi-rock artist from Hunza and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, poet and visual artist, are set to perform at the event.

Pakistani film star Humayun Saeed and former national cricket team captain Sana Mir are also slated to attend.

Organised by Emirates Loves Pakistan in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), the event titled ‘Jashn-e-Azaadi Pakistan 2025’ will be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

The event will take place from 11am to 11pm, offering a full day of cultural activities, entertainment, and community engagement, added the report.

The event is set to highlight the richness of Pakistan’s culture, heritage, and artistic traditions. Organisers describe the celebration as a tribute to Pakistan’s past, present, and future, and a day of unity for the UAE-based Pakistani community.

Guests in attendance are slated to include: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE; Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan; and Dr Faisal Ikram, PAD President.

It will also comprise of an awards ceremony where prominent Pakistani individuals and community leaders will be honoured for their contributions. The awards will be presented by Sheikh Nahyan.

The event has free entry for all.