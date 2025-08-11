BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.2%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.78%)
MLCF 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
NBP 140.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.68%)
PAEL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PREMA 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.35%)
SSGC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,406 Increased By 1023.3 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,892 Increased By 278.2 (0.62%)
Goodyear India’s first-quarter profit falls on weak auto demand

Reuters Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 02:07pm
Tyremaker Goodyear India reported a 43.6% fall in first-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by dampened automobile demand.

The net profit of U.S.-based Goodyear Tire’s Indian unit fell to 141.1 million rupees ($1.61 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 250.3 million rupees a year ago.

Goodyear India, which sells tyres, tubes and flaps, depends on auto sales for a large part of its revenue.

Total vehicle sales in the country fell 5.1% in the quarter ending June, compared to 16.4% growth in the same period last year, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data.

The tyremaker’s revenue from operations fell 5.1% to 6.56 billion rupees.

The company said that increasing adoption of larger rim sizes in vehicles is expected to drive robust sales in the replacement business this year in its latest annual report.

Indian equity benchmarks to open higher; US tariffs continue to weigh

Total expenses fell 3% to 6.42 billion rupees, but not enough to boost the bottom line.

Rival CEAT reported a fall in June-quarter profit, while MRF is yet to report its quarterly results.

Goodyear India’s shares are flat on the day and rose 16.8% in the quarter ended June 30.

