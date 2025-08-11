BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian equity benchmarks to open higher; US tariffs continue to weigh

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 08:10am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open marginally higher on Monday, after posting a sixth straight weekly loss, but the sentiment is likely to remain subdued due to uncertainty over U.S. tariffs on goods from India.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,436, as of 7:42 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Friday’s close of 24,363.3.

The Nifty and Sensex shed nearly 1% last week, and logged their longest weekly losing streak in five years, as U.S. tariffs and muted earnings dampened sentiment.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on goods from India, half of which has already come into effect, while the additional 25%, which is a punitive tariff for buying Russian oil, will be effective August 28.

Investors will closely watch the meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors turned buyers in India on Friday, as per provisional data, marking only their third session of buying in the last 20 sessions.

Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods “came as a shock to the market and this has impacted sentiment negatively. FPI investment, going forward, will be decided by the developments on the tariff front”, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian equity benchmarks to open higher; US tariffs continue to weigh

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories