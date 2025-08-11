BML 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
BOP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
DCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 182.97 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.29%)
FCCL 49.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
HUBC 164.06 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.54%)
MLCF 84.58 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.67%)
NBP 140.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.63%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 20.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
POWER 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 189.90 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
PTC 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
SNGP 120.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.43%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TREET 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 56.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 15,079 Increased By 212.9 (1.43%)
BR30 42,570 Increased By 274.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 146,930 Increased By 1547.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 45,104 Increased By 490 (1.1%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, US finalising trade deal, Kayani tells Bloomberg

BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 04:41pm

Pakistan and US officials are currently in discussions to finalise the finer details of a trade deal that includes investments after securing the lowest tariff among major South Asian nations, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s revised tariff rate of 19% is lower than that of several regional economies, including India (25%), Bangladesh (20%), Vietnam (20%), and Sri Lanka (20%).

Bilal Azhar Kayani told Bloomberg TV in an interview that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government aims to secure a better tariff on certain exports during the ongoing talks with the US.

“The agreement with more details will be negotiated and discussed in the months ahead,” Kayani said.

The South Asian nation reached a trade deal last month with a 19% tariff – significantly lower than the initially proposed 29%, under a sweeping new executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The two nations have seen an improvement in relations recently with Trump also hosting Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir for rare talks at the White House, who is on a second trip to the US within a few months.

President Donald Trump, while announcing the trade deal, said the US will work with Pakistan on developing “their massive oil reserves” and its in the process of choosing an oil company to lead the partnership.

The news of the deal came on the same day that Trump launched an unprecedented tariff attack against India - threatening tariffs of 25% - which were later increased to 50% - among the highest on any US trading partner, unless India stops buying Russian oil and weapons.

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Trump has threatened higher tariffs on Russia and secondary sanctions on its allies, if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not move to end the war in Ukraine, and threatened to sanction both Russia and its allies.

He even expressed dissatisfaction with India’s participation in the “anti-US” BRICS grouping.

Their relations worsened as an Indian government source said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit China for the first time in over seven years later this month.

During the announcement of oil reserves, Trump added how Pakistan “may be selling oil to India one day.”

India Pakistan US President Donald Trump Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Pakistan US trade talks

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, US finalising trade deal, Kayani tells Bloomberg

May 9 riots: Court acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, sentences multiple PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid

Landslide kills seven workers restoring water supply in Gilgit

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

India estimates about 55% of goods exported to US will face Trump tariff

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

SBP to remain closed on Thursday, August 14

Dubai celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

Read more stories