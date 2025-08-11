BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 86.98 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.93%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 163.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.78%)
MLCF 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
NBP 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PREMA 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.3%)
SSGC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,396 Increased By 1013.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 272.9 (0.61%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2025 02:02pm

Turkmenistan has invited Pakistan to participate in its Investment Forum (TIF) in Ashgabat next month, as the two countries explore deeper cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov.

During the meeting on Monday, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on expanding bilateral trade, commerce, and investment, read a statement released by the Finance Division.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its relations with the brotherly country of Turkmenistan, noting that the past year had witnessed several high-level ministerial exchanges between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Movlamov emphasised Turkmenistan’s high regard for its partnership with Pakistan, describing it as both an “important trading and investment partner as well as a vital transit hub” for bilateral and transnational trade.

The discussions also explored avenues for joint ventures and cooperation, especially in the energy, transportation, and construction sectors, read the statement.

On behalf of Mammetguly Astanagulov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ambassador Movlamov extended an invitation to Aurangzeb to participate in the TIF, scheduled to be held in mid-September in Ashgabat.

Pakistan energy sector investments bilateral cooperation Turkmenistan Muhammad Aurangzeb Atadjan Movlamov

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories