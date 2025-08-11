Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Turkmenistan has invited Pakistan to participate in its Investment Forum (TIF) in Ashgabat next month, as the two countries explore deeper cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure during a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov.

During the meeting on Monday, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with a particular focus on expanding bilateral trade, commerce, and investment, read a statement released by the Finance Division.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its relations with the brotherly country of Turkmenistan, noting that the past year had witnessed several high-level ministerial exchanges between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Movlamov emphasised Turkmenistan’s high regard for its partnership with Pakistan, describing it as both an “important trading and investment partner as well as a vital transit hub” for bilateral and transnational trade.

The discussions also explored avenues for joint ventures and cooperation, especially in the energy, transportation, and construction sectors, read the statement.

On behalf of Mammetguly Astanagulov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Ambassador Movlamov extended an invitation to Aurangzeb to participate in the TIF, scheduled to be held in mid-September in Ashgabat.