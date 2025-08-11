BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 86.98 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.93%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 163.95 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.61%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.78%)
MLCF 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
NBP 140.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.86%)
PAEL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
PPL 188.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PREMA 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.3%)
SSGC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,396 Increased By 1013.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,887 Increased By 272.9 (0.61%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi crude oil supply to China set to fall in September, sources say

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 01:37pm

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports to China are set to fall in September, slipping from a more than two-year high in August after the world’s largest exporter raised prices, several trade sources said on Monday.

State oil firm Saudi Aramco will ship about 43 million barrels to China in September, or 1.43 million barrels per day (bpd), a tally of allocations to Chinese refiners showed.

That is down from 1.65 million bpd allocated in August.

Companies which planned to reduce Saudi crude liftings in September include Asia’s top refiner Sinopec and its Fujian Refinery joint venture with Saudi Aramco, the sources said.

PetroChina and Shenghong Petrochemical will also slightly reduce volumes in September from August, they added.

Separately, several Indian refiners were allotted full volumes for September and did not request more supply, despite uncertainties around Russian crude imports after U.S. President Donald Trump’s warnings against buying oil from Moscow, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Last week, Saudi Aramco hiked its September crude prices for Asian buyers for the second month in a row on robust demand.

The price of flagship Arab Light crude rose to $3.20 a barrel above the average Oman/Dubai quotes, the highest premium since April, Reuters data showed.

Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia’s crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Saudi crude oil supply to China set to fall in September, sources say

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories