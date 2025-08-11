Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,800 after a decline of Rs3,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,613 after it lost Rs3,086.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,400 after a decline of Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,361 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $36, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs51 to reach Rs4,013.