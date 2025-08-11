BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.91%)
FCCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.2%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.78%)
MLCF 83.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
NBP 140.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.68%)
PAEL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.12%)
PREMA 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.35%)
SSGC 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,406 Increased By 1023.3 (0.7%)
KSE30 44,892 Increased By 278.2 (0.62%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2025 01:33pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs358,800 after a decline of Rs3,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,613 after it lost Rs3,086.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs362,400 after a decline of Rs300 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,361 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $36, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs51 to reach Rs4,013.

Gold Gold Prices gold rates gold rate gold per tola gold spot rate gold jewellery gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan gold reserves

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories