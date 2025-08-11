BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
Pakistan

Landslide kills seven workers restoring water supply in Gilgit

  • Incident occurred when volunteers were working to restore water channel, says spox
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 01:25pm
Funeral prayer of the vicitms died in landslide is being offered on August 11, 2025. Photo: Gilgit-Baltistan Government Spokesperson Faizullah Faraq
Funeral prayer of the vicitms died in landslide is being offered on August 11, 2025. Photo: Gilgit-Baltistan Government Spokesperson Faizullah Faraq

At least seven people were killed and more than three others injured after a massive landslide struck the Dinyore Nullah area of Gilgit, Gilgit-Baltistan Government Spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said on Monday.

Faraq said the tragic incident occurred around 2am, when a group of about 15 volunteers were working to restore a water channel. A large piece of earth suddenly collapsed, and the workers were trapped underneath it.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital where they are receiving medical assistance, said the official.

PM Shehbaz briefed on flood situation, damages caused by rains in GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the tragic incident, expressing grief. He has ordered the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations. Following the incident, an emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Gilgit, the government spokesperson said.

Faraq added that the city is in a state of mourning after the unfortunate event. A collective funeral prayer was held for the seven volunteers who died after being buried under the landslide in Dinyore, he maintained.

The floods and heavy rains this monsoon season have caused massive losses in Gilgit-Baltistan. Faraq on July 25 had said at least nine people had been died by then in the floods across the region.

In a statement, Faraq had said 10 to 12 people were missing while three stranded tourists had been rescued.

“More than 500 houses and 27 bridges have been damaged by floodwaters across the region [since June 26],” he had said, adding that the highest financial and human losses occurred in Diamer district due to flood.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on August 8 held separate meetings with Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and CM Gulbar during his daylong visit to the region.

The GB dignitaries briefed the prime minister on the flood situation and damages caused by recent rains, the PM Office said, as death toll had surged to 299 due to rain-related incidents across the country.

During the meeting between the prime minister and governor, prayers were also offered for those who lost their lives in rains and floods.

The chief minister briefed the premier about the recent rains and flood situation, and informed him about the government’s rescue and relief operations.

Following the meetings, the prime minister presided a forum in Gilgit regarding the damage caused by recent rains and floods in the region. PM Shehbaz directed the forum for making concerted and vigorous efforts to effectively deal with the challenge of climate change.

He directed the Ministry of Climate Change to adopt a more proactive approach. He underscored the importance of generating funds to develop climate-resilient infrastructure.

