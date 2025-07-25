BML 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.78%)
Jul 25, 2025
Pakistan

Nine die in floods across Gilgit-Baltistan, says official

  • Faraq says 10 to 12 people are still missing
BR Web Desk Published 25 Jul, 2025 03:49pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan/ File
Photo: Radio Pakistan/ File

Nine people have so far been died in the floods across Gilgit-Baltistan, Spokesperson of Gilgit-Baltistan Government Faizullah Faraq said on Friday.

In a statement, Faraq said 10 to 12 people are still missing while three stranded tourists have been rescued, Radio Pakistan reported.

“More than 500 houses and 27 bridges have been damaged by floodwaters across the region,” he said, adding that the highest financial and human losses occurred in Diamer district due to flood.

“Search operation for the missing persons is still underway, however, due to the continuously increasing flow of water, difficulties are being faced in the rescue operations,” said Faraq, adding authorities have started relief and rehabilitation work on an emergency basis in the affected areas.

Monsoon floods in Pakistan: death toll reaches 221

The spokesperson said that Pakistan Army and GB Scouts also participated fully in the rescue, search and relief operations.

Pakistan has been receiving heavy rainfalls, storms and flash floods since June 26, which have claimed more than 200 lives, injured nearly 600 other people and damaged around 800 houses, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

