BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
DCL 12.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 180.65 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1%)
FCCL 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.16%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
KOSM 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.73%)
MLCF 83.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.23%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 15.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 188.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.14%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
PTC 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.51%)
SSGC 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,010 Increased By 143.9 (0.97%)
BR30 42,489 Increased By 193.3 (0.46%)
KSE100 146,308 Increased By 925.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 44,859 Increased By 245.3 (0.55%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian police arrest fake police running ‘crime bureau’

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested six men for allegedly posing as police and extorting “donations” from a rented office labelled a “crime investigative bureau”.

The “International Police and Crime Investigation Bureau”, run from an office decorated with “police-like colours and logos”, was located in New Delhi satellite city Noida, police said in a statement late Sunday.

The accused forged documents and certificates and ran a website where they sought “donations” from victims, police said.

They also claimed they had an “affiliation with Interpol” and other international crime units.

“The perpetrators presented themselves as public servants,” the police said.

Police recovered several mobile phones, chequebooks, stamp seals and identity cards.

The arrests come just weeks after a man was arrested for allegedly running a fake embassy from a rented house near New Delhi and duping job seekers of money with promises of employment abroad.

The accused was operating an illegal “West Arctic embassy” and claimed to be the ambassador of fictional nations including “West Arctica, Saborga, Poulvia, Lodonia”.

Indian police Noida crime bureau fake police

Comments

200 characters

Indian police arrest fake police running ‘crime bureau’

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Pakistan, US close to finalizing trade deal: Bloomberg

Second phase of submitting Hajj applications kicks off

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Gold price per tola drops Rs3,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Turkmenistan eye stronger trade & energy ties

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Mari Energies profit falls 15% in FY25 amid lower revenue, higher costs

In India, Trump’s tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods

Read more stories