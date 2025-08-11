BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.91%)
DCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 180.23 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.76%)
FCCL 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
HUBC 163.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.58%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.96%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
PPL 187.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
PREMA 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
SNGP 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
SSGC 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,004 Increased By 138.7 (0.93%)
BR30 42,470 Increased By 174.8 (0.41%)
KSE100 146,244 Increased By 861.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 44,859 Increased By 244.7 (0.55%)
Aug 11, 2025
Markets

Soybeans rise after Trump says he wants China to buy more US beans

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:35am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean prices rose more than 2% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped China would quadruple its soybean orders from the United States.

China is the largest soy importer in the world, but has been shunning U.S. beans for South American ones on the back of trade and diplomatic tensions. Trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials are ongoing.

“China is worried about its shortage of soybeans,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I hope China will quickly quadruple its soybean orders. This is also a way of substantially reducing China’s Trade Deficit with the USA.”

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.1% at $10.08 a bushel at 0417 GMT, having been little changed before Trump’s post.

Chicago wheat and corn futures also gained after the post, with CBOT wheat up 0.9% at $5.19 a bushel and corn 0.3% higher at $4.06-3/4 a bushel.

However, prices of all three crops remain under pressure from plentiful global supply. Last week, wheat fell to a five-year low, soybeans to a four-month low and corn to contract lows.

Analysts polled by Reuters think the USDA will raise its U.S. corn and soybean production estimates in a monthly report due on August 12.

Northern Hemisphere wheat harvests are, meanwhile, pouring grain into the market.

Low prices appear to have stimulated some demand for US exports. U.S. weekly export sales of soybeans, corn and wheat were higher than expected last week, and the USDA has reported a series of flash sales of corn in recent days.

Speculators are still bearish, however. Non-commercial traders trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Aug. 5 but expanded their net shorts in wheat and soybeans, regulatory data showed.

Large short positions make the markets vulnerable to bouts of short covering that accelerate upward price moves.

