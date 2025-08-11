BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.91%)
DCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 180.23 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.76%)
FCCL 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GCIL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
HUBC 163.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.58%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.96%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
MLCF 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
PPL 187.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
PREMA 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
PTC 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
SNGP 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
SSGC 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 15,004 Increased By 138.7 (0.93%)
BR30 42,470 Increased By 174.8 (0.41%)
KSE100 146,244 Increased By 861.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 44,859 Increased By 244.7 (0.55%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks edge higher ahead of tariff deadline

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 11:27am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, with investors focused on whether the U.S.-China trade truce deadline would be extended, while shrugging off data that highlighted persistent deflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Market participants broadly expect another extension from the August 12 deadline for the trade truce after earlier talks in Stockholm. Meanwhile, markets largely looked past underwhelming Chinese price data at the weekend.

  • The trade negotiations will likely result in an extension of reciprocal tariffs, and until U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential visit to China, the impact of U.S.-China relations on A-shares could remain minimal, analysts at Caitong Securities said in a note.

  • At the midday break on Monday, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5% to 3,653.50 points to build on the 2.1% gain last week. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.6%.

  • Leading gains onshore on Monday, the liquor sector jumped 2.1%, and AI-related stocks added 1.7%.

  • Shares of lithium maker Tianqi and Ganfeng surged to near the 10% daily trading limits after battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) said it had suspended production at a major lithium mine.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.2% at 24,906.90.

  • The Tech index added 0.1%, while the Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was steady.

  • Investors are also awaiting earnings reports from market heavyweights later this week, including Tencent Meituan, JD.com and Alibaba.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.30% while Japan’s Nikkei index was up 1.85%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks edge higher ahead of tariff deadline

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

Read more stories