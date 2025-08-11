BML 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 13.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.91%)
DCL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
DGKC 180.35 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.83%)
FCCL 48.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.36%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
HUBC 163.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.58%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.89%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
NBP 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.93%)
PAEL 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.13%)
PIAHCLA 20.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
PPL 187.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.18%)
PREMA 38.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.25%)
PTC 23.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 121.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
SSGC 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,998 Increased By 132.5 (0.89%)
BR30 42,447 Increased By 151.8 (0.36%)
KSE100 146,269 Increased By 885.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 44,866 Increased By 252 (0.56%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 377.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74%

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Aug, 2025 09:59am

Lucky Cement Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest cement makers, has announced plans to invest up to Rs1.2 billion in its associated company, National Resources (Private) Limited (NRL), following significant copper and gold discovery in Chagai, Balochistan.

The cement maker disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of the company has recommended that the company makes further equity investment, of an amount of up to Rs1.2 billion, in its associated company, NRL, by subscribing to shares of NRL and acquisition of additional 250 ordinary shares of NRL from Muhammad Ali Tabba, a related party of the company,” read the notice.

The listed company shared that this further investment is intended for NRL to conduct pre-feasibility studies, including physical geology, drilling, and mineral resource estimation.

“The above investment shall be subject to obtaining necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company in accordance with Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017, read with the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017,” read the notice.

NRL is a joint venture company in which Lucky Cement holds 33.33% equity. It was established to carry out activities in the field of exploration and mining of metals, i.e. mainly gold and copper.

Back in April, the NRL announced a discovery of significant copper-gold mineralisation in Chagai, Balochistan.

The company was awarded a lease in October 2023. The licensed area contained two known porphyry prospects with strong exploration potential.

Financial results

On a consolidated basis, Lucky Cement reported gross revenue of Rs559.2 billion in FY25, up 14.3% from Rs489.4 billion recorded last year.

“This increase was driven mainly by improved performance from the Company and its subsidiary, Lucky Motor Corporation,” said the company.

The company’s net profit clocked in at Rs84.5 billion, of which Rs7.5 billion was attributable to non-controlling interests. This translated into an EPS of Rs52.53 for FY 2025, compared to Rs44.10 in the last year, which is a 19.1% increase.

Lucky Cement said that the improvement in net profit was “primarily driven by the increased profitability of local and foreign cement operations, followed by Lucky Motor Corporation and Lucky Core Industries Limited”.

PSX Lucky Cement Chagai PSX notice Lucky Motor Corporation Muhammad Ali Tabba PSX notices National Resources Private Limited

Comments

200 characters

From cement to copper: Lucky Cement ramps up mining investment in Balochistan

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 146,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

Read more stories