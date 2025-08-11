BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-11

Brother, sister killed after dumper truck hits motorcycle

NNI Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: Karachi witnessed yet another harrowing night, as dreams turned into wreckage and joy into mourning. A speeding dumper truck crushed a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road late Saturday night, killing a brother and sister and leaving their father critically injured.

The victims, 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother Ali Raza, were returning home from Malir with their father when tragedy struck. The family was struck by the dumper so violently that the young siblings died instantly, and their father, a cloth trader, is now fighting for his life at Jinnah Hospital with severe head injuries.

He is unconscious and unaware that his children are no longer alive.

Dumper claims another life in Karachi

Speaking to the media with tears in his eyes, the children’s uncle, Zakir, shared the devastating story. “We were saving every penny for Mahnoor’s wedding next month. Today, instead of her dowry, we are arranging her burial. Where do we find the strength to endure this? We only want justice.”

His painful words echoed through the hearts of those listening.

According to Zakir, the family was returning from a visit when the fatal collision occurred.

After the incident, the situation in the area became tense and angry citizens set seven dumpers on fire, while also assaulting the driver of the dumper involved in the accident, who was later handed over to the police.

According to the SSP Central, the dumper driver has been taken into custody, and more than 10 citizens have also been detained. Following the incident, Rashid Minhas Road was closed to all types of traffic.

Dumper drivers stage protest

Protesting against setting fires to trucks, the Dumper Drivers Association blocked the Super Highway near Sohrab Goth for traffic, severely affecting traffic flow.

The association also announced plans to block the National Highway.

President Dumper Association Liaquat Mehsud claimed that the accident was caused by a tanker, but the angry people set the dumper on fire. He stated that the responsibility for burning seven dumpers lies with the Sindh government.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured citizen.

He urged the Sindh government to ensure that the dumper driver responsible for the accident is given appropriate punishment.

He also advised angry citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and said that the Sindh government should take strict action against the dumper mafia who are playing with the lives of citizens.

