Dumper claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Another man died on way to the hospital after a speedy dumper truck hit his motorcycle in Musharraf Colony of Karachi on Tuesday.

The deceased was later identified as Siddique who was 30 years old. The accident occurred near Sheeraz Bus Stand Hawksbay in Karachi. Police after registering a case started investigation.

Earlier, on February 9, 2025, the Sindh government has banned the entry of dumpers in the Karachi city during the daytime after a series of accidents left many people dead. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah in Karachi.