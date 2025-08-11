BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-11

Seed Council approves 38 new varieties in KP

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Seed Council in its meeting has approved 38 new varieties of fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, tea, and other essential crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Agriculture Major Sajjad Barakwal (retd) in the chair, in which approved new varieties. During the meeting, 53 seed variety proposals were presented, out of which 38 were approved for cultivation. These include four new varieties of maize, and one new variety each of rice and wheat.

In the fruit category, two new varieties each of kiwi, apricot, orange, and grapes were approved, along with one new variety each of plum, pecan nut, fig, and ber.

In the vegetable category, two new varieties of okra, three of tomato, and one variety each of onion and spinach were approved.

In the oilseeds category, ten new varieties received approval, while two new varieties of tea were also endorsed by the council.

Earlier, Director General Agricultural Research, Dr. Abdul Rauf, delivered a detailed presentation on each proposed seed variety, covering aspects such as production potential, suitable cultivation zones, disease resistance, and other critical attributes.

The provincial agriculture minister appreciated the contributions of private seed companies in developing improved seed varieties, stating that their efforts were commendable. He assured the council that the government is committed to providing all possible support to the private sector for the development of seeds and crop varieties.

He also shared that zoning of the province is currently underway based on agricultural land characteristics and climatic conditions, to identify the most suitable crops and seed varieties for each region.

Major Sajjad Barakwal (retd) assured farmers that the availability of improved seed varieties would be ensured, leading to a significant increase in per-acre yield. He directed agricultural research centers to intensify their research in line with local crop needs and to introduce higher-performing seed varieties.

He also emphasized the importance of educating farmers on proper sowing techniques to maximize the benefits of the approved seeds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP fruits Tea vegetables oilseeds seed varieties Seed Council varieties

Comments

200 characters

Seed Council approves 38 new varieties in KP

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories