Seed Council approves 38 new varieties in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Seed Council in its meeting has approved 38 new varieties of fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, tea, and other essential crops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Agriculture Major Sajjad Barakwal (retd) in the chair, in which approved new varieties. During the meeting, 53 seed variety proposals were presented, out of which 38 were approved for cultivation. These include four new varieties of maize, and one new variety each of rice and wheat.

In the fruit category, two new varieties each of kiwi, apricot, orange, and grapes were approved, along with one new variety each of plum, pecan nut, fig, and ber.

In the vegetable category, two new varieties of okra, three of tomato, and one variety each of onion and spinach were approved.

In the oilseeds category, ten new varieties received approval, while two new varieties of tea were also endorsed by the council.

Earlier, Director General Agricultural Research, Dr. Abdul Rauf, delivered a detailed presentation on each proposed seed variety, covering aspects such as production potential, suitable cultivation zones, disease resistance, and other critical attributes.

The provincial agriculture minister appreciated the contributions of private seed companies in developing improved seed varieties, stating that their efforts were commendable. He assured the council that the government is committed to providing all possible support to the private sector for the development of seeds and crop varieties.

He also shared that zoning of the province is currently underway based on agricultural land characteristics and climatic conditions, to identify the most suitable crops and seed varieties for each region.

Major Sajjad Barakwal (retd) assured farmers that the availability of improved seed varieties would be ensured, leading to a significant increase in per-acre yield. He directed agricultural research centers to intensify their research in line with local crop needs and to introduce higher-performing seed varieties.

He also emphasized the importance of educating farmers on proper sowing techniques to maximize the benefits of the approved seeds.

