Aug 11, 2025
Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Amjad Ali Shah Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 06:26am

PESHAWAR: Traders have made it clear to strongly resist demolition of ‘legal’ businesses and shops during the anti-encroachment drive in the city.

The announcement was made during a joint meeting of traders arranged by Businessman Forum and Anjuman e Tajaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ Peshawar and various bazaar associations and unions here at the chamber house.

Traders; however, reaffirmed commitment to support provincial government and district administration in the ongoing anti-encroachment campaign.

Traders reject imposition of 2pc IDC on export from KP

The meeting was chaired by SCCI Senior Vice president Abdul Jalil Jan and Businessman Forum leader and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour.

Traders said that economic and commercial activities have already slowed down in the prevailing circumstances while the launch of the anti-encroachment drive has further multiplied miseries of the business community. They said thet are ready to cooperate with the local administration but there will be no compromise on legal shops and markets.

Ghazanfar Bilour commented on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, stating that they have no idea what the provincial government and local administration want or desire to flourish business and economic activities.

Haji Muhammad Afzal in his remarks opined SCCI and Businessman Forum have clear stance on the anti-encroachment and they will never allow anyone to commit ‘economic murder’ of the traders.

Traders’ leader said it is quite clear that ‘Shahi Katha’ is property of the local government and the intervention of district administration into this matter is unacceptable.

