BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-11

Azerbaijan president speaks to PM

Recorder Report Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan this evening.

The Prime Minister offered his warm felicitations to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the historic peace agreement that was recently concluded between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During their warm and cordial telephone conversation, the Prime Minister lauded the visionary role of President Ilham Aliyev in bringing the three decades-old conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peaceful and mutually beneficial end especially as it would usher in a new era of prosperity for the Caucuses.

PM Shehbaz welcomes US-brokered peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The Prime Minister particularly appreciated the role played by US President Donald Trump in facilitating this historic deal that would now bring peace and prosperity to the region. He also mentioned the positive role of the President Trump in ending the recent Indo-Pak war and appreciated President Trump as peace maker across the globe.

President Aliyev expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s longstanding and consistent support to Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue.

The Prime Minister responded that it has always been a matter of duty for the people of Pakistan to extend their support to their Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on this core issue and it was heartening to note that under President Aliyev’s bold leadership and statesmanship, peace had finally been established in this region.

While thanking the Prime Minister, President Aliyev said that peaceful development in the region would create new opportunities for enhanced connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

The two leaders also expressed their satisfaction on the positive trajectory of their bilateral cooperation. While recalling their recent interactions in Lachin and Khankendi, the Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan soon. Both leaders are also expected to meet in Tianjin on the margins of the upcoming SCO Summit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US President Donald Trump PM Shehbaz Sharif Azerbaijan President Azerbaijan Armenia peace deal Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

Comments

200 characters

Azerbaijan president speaks to PM

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories