PM Shehbaz welcomes US-brokered peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Pakistan has welcomed the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, which was finalised at a White House Summit under the auspices of US President Donald J. Trump.

In statement on his social media account, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan hailed the landmark development, calling it the “dawn of a new era of peace, stability, and cooperation in the South Caucasus,” a region that has endured decades of conflict and human suffering.

“We congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this historic agreement,” the statement read, adding that it reflects “wisdom, foresight and sagacity in charting a course for a peaceful future for their region.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a US-brokered peace agreement on Friday during a meeting with Trump that would boost bilateral economic ties after decades of conflict and move them toward a full normalisation of their relations.

The deal between the South Caucasus rivals would be a significant accomplishment for the Trump administration that is sure to rattle Moscow, which sees the region as within its sphere of influence.

“It’s a long time — 35 years — they fought and now they’re friends, and they’re going to be friends for a long time,” Trump said at a signing ceremony at the White House, where he was flanked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree treaty terms to end almost 40 years of conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at odds since the late 1980s when Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous Azerbaijani region mostly populated by ethnic Armenians, broke away from Azerbaijan with support from Armenia. Azerbaijan took back full control of the region in 2023, prompting almost all of the territory’s 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.

In his remarks, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the “brotherly nation of Azerbaijan” and expressed solidarity with them during this “proud moment of their history.”

The premier also extended his appreciation to the United States and President Trump for their crucial facilitation role in bringing the two sides together. The agreement, he said, will “open new avenues for trade, connectivity, and regional integration.”

He expressed the hope that this spirit of dialogue would serve as an example for other regions around the world that are facing protracted conflicts.

FM Dar hails resolution of decades-old conflict

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also hailed the decision measures for resolution of decades-old conflict.

“Today marks a truly historic moment as Azerbaijan and Armenia take a decisive step towards resolving a bitter conflict that has lasted for over three decades,” he wrote in a post on his social media account.

He commended the vision and resolve shown by President Aliyev in steering this process, and deeply appreciated the role of President Trump in facilitating this breakthrough.

“I also extend my heartiest congratulations to my brother Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as Azerbaijan moves forward on the path of peace with Armenia.

“May this milestone pave the way in the Caucasus for a future free of the painful shadows of the past, and one built on peace, stability, and hope,” he added.