Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday spoke with Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan late last night.

The two leaders reviewed Pak–Türkiye bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional and international developments. They also expressed grave concerns at the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

The DPM/FM condemned the Israeli plan for a complete military takeover, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and UNSC resolutions. He also stressed the urgent need for providing unimpeded humanitarian assistance, and an end to Israeli impunity.

Ishaq Dar bilateral cooperation Hakan Fidan Pakistan Turkiye ties Gaza humanitarian crisis

