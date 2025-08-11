BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Pakistan

KP govt announces ‘good governance’ agenda

Recorder Report Published August 11, 2025 Updated August 11, 2025 07:37am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a 99-point good governance agenda to improve public service delivery system and bring significant improvements at grassroots level. The implementation of the agenda will be monitored independently through third-party evaluation.

In this connection, a conference of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts was held with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. It reviewed progress on the provincial government’s Good Governance Roadmap, focusing on nine key sectors: health, education, agriculture, livestock, tourism, social welfare, local government, administration, and security. Specific targets were set for deputy commissioners in seven priority areas, with a completion deadline of December 2025.

In the health sector, the goal is to ensure 100 percent availability of medicines, equipment, and medical staff at all primary health centers. Education targets include ensuring 100 percent attendance of teachers and students, as well as providing all missing facilities in government schools.

Addressing the participants, Gandapur emphasised the crucial role of deputy commissioners in executing the government’s vision at the grassroots-level. He directed DCs to improve implementation of the public agenda, hold regular “Khuli Kacharies” with elected representatives to strengthen public engagement, and utilize social media effectively to gather citizen feedback.

He further instructed deputy commissioners to give equal priority to development projects alongside routine administrative work, maintaining high quality standards without compromise and avoiding unnecessary delays. All development projects across departments should be regularly reviewed at the district level, he directed. He also announced that the provincial government will soon launch a rural sanitation Programme, under which sanitation staff will be hired at the village council level.

