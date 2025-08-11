Call for global solidarity to protect journalists in peril

KARACHI: A round table with representatives of the media and blogosphere was held at the Russian House in Karachi. Representatives of the professional community gathered to discuss issues of life and safety of journalists working in conflict and military zones.

The past 2024 turned out to be the deadliest year for journalists in history, according to a fresh report from the Committee to Protect Journalists. As a result of various attacks and conflicts around the world, at least 124 reporters and media workers were killed. Compared to the previous year, almost one and a half times more died - 84 journalists were killed in 2023.

The event at the Russian House took place on a significant date - the anniversary of the death in Donbass of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who fell tragically on August 6, 2014 while on an editorial assignment. His name has become a symbol of courage and dedication to the profession.

In his memory, a photo exhibition of his works was opened at the Russian House in Karachi, where vivid and poignant shots related to the conflict in Ukraine were presented, capturing the fates of ordinary people who found themselves at the epicentre of the tragedy.

The roundtable participants emphasized the importance of international solidarity in protecting journalists, especially those working in life-threatening situations. They also discussed mechanisms of legal and diplomatic support, the role of civil society, and the need to cover the conflict from both sides while maintaining professional ethics and humanism.

The event featured personal stories, an analysis of security practices, and proposals for strengthening cooperation between journalistic organizations in different countries.

The Russian House expressed its readiness to continue supporting projects aimed at protecting freedom of speech and the memory of journalists who were killed.

