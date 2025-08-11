CM launches 2nd phase of Honhaar scholarship

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the launch of the second phase of the “Honhaar Scholarship” programme for students, extending opportunities to thousands more across the province.

The announcement came via a message on her official account on the social media platform X.

Addressing the youth directly, Maryam Nawaz described students’ dreams as “the heartbeat of Punjab’s future.”

She expressed gratitude that the Honhaar programme has already supported 80,000 bright young minds since its inception, with 50,000 students currently receiving scholarships and 30,000 more set to benefit soon.

The Chief Minister noted that since its launch last year, the initiative has been providing opportunities in 67 future-building fields, equipping students with skills and knowledge to build successful lives.

“The portal for the next phase of Honhaar is now open,” she said, encouraging applicants to “apply with confidence, study with passion, and never stop believing in what you can achieve.”

