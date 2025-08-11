BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-11

Sterling at two-week high against dollar

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

LONDON: The pound neared two-week highs versus the dollar on Friday as traders continued to digest Thursday’s Bank of England meeting, which saw interest rates cut to 4% as well as the central bank’s first ever re-vote.

At 1124 GMT the pound was unchanged at $1.345, having risen to its highest level since July 25 in early trading. The dollar was marginally stronger across the board on Thursday, though headed for a weekly loss, as traders mull US President Donald Trump’s temporary choice for a fill-in Federal Reserve governor. Meanwhile, sterling was stronger against the euro, which eased 0.2% to 86.59 pence. The BoE cut rates on Thursday, but four of its nine policymakers voted to keep borrowing costs on hold, leading to the Monetary Policy Committee holding two rate votes for the first time in its history. The meeting saw the pound rise by 0.7% against the dollar on Thursday, its biggest one-day rally in 11 weeks. It is on track for a 1.3% rise this week.

“The key takeaway is that they did maintain their gradual and careful guidance when it comes to future policy easing,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

“...if you cut out all the noise about having to vote twice...that guidance is still there and...kind of implies that that means a quarterly pace of monetary easing,” Brown said.

Traders are placing a 93% chance of no change to the bank rate at the BoE’s next meeting in September.

“As Bailey said, the direction of travel for rates is lower, I still think they go again this year, it’s just a question of the conviction behind that vote has waned a little bit,” said Brown.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling at two-week high against dollar

NA panel to probe Rs300bn sugar windfall

Army chief meets top US political, military leadership

Oil prices fall as market eyes US-Russia talks on Ukraine

India is not a ‘Vishvaguru’: COAS

Probe into benami transactions, money laundering: FBR transfers spark controversy

Audit in 42 industries: FBR to hire 102 sector experts

Dar, FM Türkiye review bilateral cooperation

PAJCCI for policy review to boost Afghan transit trade

Traders vow to resist demolition of ‘legal’ shops

Govt mulling tabling 27th amendment bill: PTI

Read more stories