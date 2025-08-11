BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-11

Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2025 05:49am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar steadied against its US counterpart on Friday, holding on to a modest weekly gain, after softer-than-expected domestic jobs data that had only limited impact on expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate cuts.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3745 per US dollar, or 72.75 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.3726 to 1.3762. For the week, the currency was up 0.3%.

The Canadian economy shed 40,800 jobs in July, giving back some of the substantial gains seen in the prior month and sending the share of people employed in the population to an eight-month low. Economists expected a gain of 13,500 jobs.

“We are still weeks away from the next (BoC) meeting with more key data in between, which should limit the market reaction,” strategists at TD Securities, including Jayati Bharadwaj, said in a note.

“The trade deal with the US remains the big risk on the horizon, but we do not think that it will be a ground-breaking factor for the economy or for the BoC when the majority of exports are USMCA-compliant, and more and more exporters continue to register as such every month.”

About 92% of Canadian exports by value entered the US market on a tariff-free basis in June under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Investors see a 38% chance that the Canadian central bank will lower its benchmark rate from the current level of 2.75% in its September 17 policy announcement, up from 33% before the jobs data.

Stocks on Wall Street moved higher and the US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as President Donald Trump’s pick to serve out the final few months of a newly vacant Federal Reserve governor’s seat bolstered expectations for rate cuts by the US central bank.

