Islamabad Airport not closing for eight days, clarifies PAA

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has issued a clarification to counter what it calls “incorrect and misleading” media reports, claiming that the Islamabad International Airport would be closed for eight days.

The authority stated that flight operations are only being suspended for brief, two-hour intervals on specific days to accommodate rehearsals for Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations on August 14.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the PAA, temporary flight restrictions are in effect for the following periods:

August 6-9: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

August 11-14: 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM

All other airport operations will continue as usual. The PAA has advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flight schedules to avoid any inconvenience.

These temporary closures are part of the security and logistical preparations for the official Independence Day flypast, the PAA said.

“In the days leading up to Independence Day on 14 August, brief aerial activity for celebrations will require the airport to be unavailable for arrivals and departures for only two hours on specified dates and times. Outside these short intervals, normal operations will continue,” it maintained.

The government has decided to celebrate this year’s Independence Day under the banner of ‘Marka-i-Haq’ (Battle of Truth) to demonstrate the nation’s resilience, progress, and pride.

The Pakistan Army had named the period of conflict with India since the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as ‘Marka-i-Haq’ in May.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the April 22 Pahalgam attack without evidence. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took a US-brokered ceasefire for both sides to finally drop their guns.