Karachi reports 538 traffic fatalities in 7 months of 2025

BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 03:59pm

At least 538 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of 2025, with heavy vehicles responsible for more than 40% of the fatalities, according to official data.

Data shows that of the 538 fatalities this year, truck drivers caused 60 deaths, trailers 48, water tankers 44, buses 25, dumpers 22, minibuses 11, oil tankers and coaches six each, pickup trucks 15, cars 58, and jeeps five.

Unidentified vehicles were responsible for 103 deaths. The victims included 274 motorcyclists, 179 pedestrians, 52 women, and 68 children.

District-wise, Malir recorded the highest toll with 174 fatalities, followed by 136 in West and Keamari, 77 in Central, 52 each in East and Korangi, and 44 in South.

The grim numbers come as Karachi witnessed yet another tragedy when a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle on Rashid Minhas Road near Lucky One Mall, killing 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother Ali Raza. Their father sustained critical injuries and is under treatment.

The accident sparked violent protests, with an angry mob torching seven dumper trucks and assaulting the driver involved, who was later handed over to police. SSP Central said the driver had been taken into custody and over 10 people detained for the unrest.

Rescue 1122 reported that the blaze had been extinguished and cooling operations completed, while Karachi Traffic Police said both tracks of the Al-Asif–Hyderabad route were closed for hours before traffic was diverted. In retaliation, the Dumper Drivers Association blocked the Super Highway near Sohrab Goth and threatened to extend their protest to the National Highway.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed sorrow over the loss of life, urged strict action against those responsible, and appealed to citizens to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

With Karachi’s roads already claiming 538 lives in the year’s first seven months, traffic safety experts warn that without strict enforcement, the remaining months of 2025 could prove even deadlier.

