Pakistan

7 dumpers set on fire after siblings crushed to death in Karachi

BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 09:42am

An angry mob set seven dumper trucks on fire after two siblings were killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a speeding dumper on Rashid Minhas Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred near Lucky One Mall, leaving the siblings’ father critically injured. According to Rescue 1122, 22-year-old Mahnoor and 14-year-old Ali Raza succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to hospital, while their father remains under treatment.

Following the tragedy, enraged citizens torched multiple dumpers and assaulted the driver involved, who was later handed over to police.

SSP Central said the driver had been taken into custody, while over 10 people were detained in connection with the unrest.

Two die as dumper hits van in Karachi

Rashid Minhas Road was closed to traffic after the incident. Rescue 1122 said the fire had been extinguished and cooling operations completed.

Karachi Traffic Police reported that both tracks of the Al-Asif to Hyderabad route remained closed for hours due to the torching incident, with traffic diverted via Total Petrol Pump as an alternative route.

In retaliation, the Dumper Drivers Association blocked the Super Highway near Sohrab Goth, disrupting traffic flow, and warned of a National Highway blockade.

Association president Liaquat Mehsud alleged that the accident involved a tanker, not a dumper, and held the Sindh government responsible for the damage to seven vehicles.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed sorrow over the deaths, prayed for the recovery of the injured, and urged strict action against the dumper driver and those endangering public safety.

He also appealed to citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

