IED blast derails Jaffar Express coaches near Quetta

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Spezand Station in Quetta on Sunday caused five coaches of the 39-Up Jaffar Express, bound for Peshawar, to derail, Pakistan Railways said.

According to officials, all passengers remained safe in the incident. Railway and security teams reached the site shortly after the blast and launched rescue operations.

In view of the security situation, the railway administration said the passengers would be brought back to Quetta. Train operations from Quetta will resume after security clearance is obtained.

“Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve,” Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said in a statement.