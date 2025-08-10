BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: how much do the winners get?

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2025 11:33am
The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the US Open 2025, the fourth and final major of the year:

When is the 2025 u.s. open happening?

  • The hardcourt tournament will run from August 24 to September 7.

What is the total prize fund?

  • The U.S. Open announced that $90 million in prize money will be on offer, the largest purse in tennis history, up 20% from 2024.

How much will the men’s and women’s singles players earn?

  • Round of 128: $110,000

  • Round of 64: $154,000

  • Round of 32: $237,000

  • Round of 16: $400,000

  • Quarter-finals: $660,000

  • Semi-finals: $1,260,000

  • Runner-up: $2,500,000

  • Champion: $5,000,000

How does the prize money compare to the 2024 US open?

  • The winners of the men’s and women’s singles in 2024, Italian Jannik Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6 million each in prize money.

What about the other grand slams in 2024 and 2025?

  • Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Sinner and American Madison Keys, received A$3.5 million ($2.28 million)each in prize money.

  • French Open 2025 singles champions, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff, took home 2.55 million euros ($3 million) each.

  • Wimbledon 2025 singles champions, Sinner and Pole Iga Swiatek, received 3 million pounds ($4 million).

  • Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world’s top players in their letter to the four majors this year.

What is the prize money on offer in men’s and women’s doubles?

  • First round: $30,000

  • Second round: $45,000

  • Third round: $75,000

  • Quarter-finals: $125,000

  • Semi-finals: $250,000

  • Runners-up: $500,000

  • Champions: $1,000,000

What is the prize money on offer in mixed doubles?

The competition will take place a week before the singles main draw during the tournament’s “Fan Week”.

Alcaraz has paired up with Emma Raducanu while Sinner has teamed up with Emma Navarro, with other high-ranked singles players also set to take part.

The matches will be best of three sets, with short sets to four games, no-advantage scoring, tiebreakers at four-all and a 10-point tiebreak in lieu of a third set.

The final will be a best-of-three set match to six games.

The new format has come in for criticism from renowned doubles players, with reigning champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori saying it was a “profound injustice” that disrespect’s doubles players, describing the new event as a “pseudo-exhibition focused only on entertainment and show”.

  • Round of 16: $20,000

  • Quarter-finals: $100,000

  • Semi-finals: $200,000

  • Runners-up: $400,000

  • Champion: $1,000,000

