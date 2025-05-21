Two die as dumper hits van in Karachi

KARACHI: Two passengers died and 15 others including women received serious injuries when dumper hit a van in Karachi on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Super Highway near Kathore area of Karachi. Sources said that the ill-fated passenger van was going to Hyderabad. After the accident, the driver of the dumper escaped from the scene.

Soon after receiving the report of the accident local police rushed to the site and took the dumper into their custody. The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals in Edhi ambulances.

Efforts were under way to apprehend the driver. Earlier on May 6, 2025, a boy was killed and his parents were injured when a dumper truck hit a Qingqi rickshaw they were travelling in at Gulbai.