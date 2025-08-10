BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
Markets Print 2025-08-10

Engineer Khalid Mehmood appointed CEO IESCO

Recorder Report Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 06:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has unanimously appointed Engineer Khalid Mehmood as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company.

IESCO spokesperson said that Engineer Khalid Mehmood is known for his vast experience and strong leadership in the energy sector. Throughout his career, he has served in various key positions and has always prioritized employee welfare projects and the interests of consumers. Moreover, he has a sound experience of operations construction GSO GSE and other fields of DISCOs

Chairman IESCO, Dr Tahir Masood, stated that the appointment of Engineer Khalid Mehmood was made purely on merit, taking into full consideration his professional competence and qualities as a strong leader. “We are confident that he will perform this responsibility in the best possible manner, and under his leadership, IESCO will continue its journey of success with the full support of the Board of Directors,” he added.

IESCO officers and staff showed their full confidence on this appointment and said that its good luck for IESCO that an experienced and dedicated officer is appointed as Chief Executive Officer IESCO and under his leadership IESCO will continue its journey of success.

power sector IESCO CEO IESCO Engineer Khalid Mehmood

