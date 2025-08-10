BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-10

Copper higher on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published August 10, 2025 Updated August 10, 2025 06:32am

LONDON: Copper prices crept higher for a third consecutive session on Friday, bolstered by hopes of US interest rate cuts after a central bank appointment and upbeat economic data in China.

Benchmark three-month LME copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $9,700 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, extending a rebound after touching its lowest in three weeks on July 31. US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve, boosting hopes of interest rate cuts and weakening the dollar.

A softer dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies. “The weaker dollar has been a key driver in August,” said Dan Smith at Commodity Market Analytics. “You’ve got dollar weakness and China looking like it’s in good shape. So the fundamental side feels like it’s quite positive for the time being.”

Data released on Thursday showed China’s exports beat forecasts in July as manufacturers made the most of a fragile tariff truce between Beijing and Washington to ship goods.

The most traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.1% to 78,490 yuan ($10,929) a ton. Smith said LME copper was looking potentially bullish in his algorithmic computer models, which seek to replicate fund activity that places buy and sell orders largely on momentum signals. “I think there’s a chance that next week it will flip back into giving a buy-signal on copper, with an upside potentially up towards $10,000,” he said.

US Comex copper futures added 0.7% to $4.43 a lb by 1215 GMT, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $62 a ton. On the supply side, investors were watching developments in top copper producer Chile, where Codelco has sought permission to reopen a part of its flagship mine after a fatal accident last week. Other metals were mixed.

LME aluminium was flat at official activity to $2,610 a ton and zinc was little changed at $2,812.50 while tin added 0.2% to $33,800, nickel eased 0.3% to $15,075 and lead was down 0.6% at $1,998.

Copper Copper prices LME US interest rate cuts

Comments

200 characters

Copper higher on US rate cut hopes

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Operations of HEC and attached varsities: AGP flags Rs5.29bn malfeasance

Gondal appointed as AGP

NGC seeks 86pc hike in ‘UoSC’

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Digital Economy Enhancement Project: MoUs between MoITT, provincial govts still pending: World Bank

Rules updated: Debit/credit card machines and QR Codes must be integrated: FBR

Digital invoicing system: Registered taxpayers adopting cautious approach: FBR

3m jobs by 2030 eyed: National AI Policy approved

Read more stories