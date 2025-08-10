Japanese business delegation visits KPBOIT

PESHAWAR: In a positive outcome of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s strategic participation at the Osaka Expo 2025, a high-level Japanese delegation led by Otani, CEO of Frontier LLC, visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) to explore avenues of collaboration and investment in the province.

The delegation’s visit follows the successful representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Osaka Expo earlier this year, where KPBOIT extended an open invitation to the Japanese business community to visit the province and discover its diverse investment and tourism potential.

During the visit, the KPBOIT team gave a comprehensive briefing on the province’s growing business landscape, investment-friendly policies, and the proactive initiatives taken to attract foreign investment. Special focus was placed on sectors with high growth potential including Information Technology, Agriculture, and startups.

The visit culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between KPBOIT and Frontier LLC, aimed at fostering mutual cooperation in the fields of IT, Agriculture, and development of the startups ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Industries, Commerce & Technical Education / CEO KPBOIT Masood Ahmad, appreciated the relentless efforts of the KPBOIT team in building international linkages and facilitating foreign investors.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for business and investment in the province and stressed the need for a long-term strategic plan to support incoming investment initiatives.

