BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-10

‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ campaign launched

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2025 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola has launched ‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ campaign, aimed at inspiring youth to live fully in the moment and truly enjoy it.

In a world saturated with digital noise and constant distractions—particularly for Gen Z, the brand is a symbol for enjoying the moment and authentic human connections.

As part of the campaign, immersive Coke Zones have been established along major routes to Pakistan’s popular northern getaways. These refreshing lounges offer travelers a much-needed sanctuary to pause, unplug, and recharge.

Here, amidst the iconic sounds of Coke Studio and interactive games—all paired with a perfectly chilled drink—visitors can cut through everyday noise and rediscover joy in the moment.

Under the ‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ campaign, these inviting these Zones also spotlight the company’s dedication to sustainability. Waste segregation bins and information desks have also been set up that actively promote environmental awareness amongst the visitors at the zones.

Sami Wahid, General Manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan Region of The Coca-Cola Company, said. “As friends and families across Pakistan plan their summer getaways, ‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ is an invitation to actively participate, rediscover the value of being fully present, and create lasting memories,’ he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Coca-Cola Gen Z Zone Mein Aa’ campaign

Comments

200 characters

‘Coca-Cola Utha, Zone Mein Aa’ campaign launched

Ecnec approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit Baltistan

Manufacturing sector: Super tax rate will be gradually reduced

Operations of HEC and attached varsities: AGP flags Rs5.29bn malfeasance

Gondal appointed as AGP

NGC seeks 86pc hike in ‘UoSC’

MoFA discusses visa reforms

Digital Economy Enhancement Project: MoUs between MoITT, provincial govts still pending: World Bank

Rules updated: Debit/credit card machines and QR Codes must be integrated: FBR

Digital invoicing system: Registered taxpayers adopting cautious approach: FBR

3m jobs by 2030 eyed: National AI Policy approved

Read more stories