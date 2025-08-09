NAB recovers over Rs456bn during 2nd quarter of 2025

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered 456.3 billion (~ USD 1.6 billion) during the second quarter of 2025 (April-June), marking a substantial increase of Rs365.29 billion compared to Rs91.01 billion recovered in the first quarter of the same year, it said in a press release on Saturday.

Out of said recoveries of Rs547.31 billion for the first two quarters of 2025, movable and immovable properties worth Rs532.33 billion have been disbursed/handed over to different ministries and departments of federal and provincial governments, as well as financial institutions.

Whereas, 12,611 affected individuals of different cheating public at large cases have also been compensated.

As per the statement, NAB has recovered a total of Rs5,854.73 billion in the past two years, which is 700% more than Rs839.08 billion recovered since the Bureau’s inception.

“This exceptional achievement underscores the hard work and commitment of NAB officers across various regions, who have successfully retrieved billions of rupees from corrupt and unscrupulous elements,” read the statement.

Key recoveries and achievements in the second quarter of 2025:

• NAB Rawalpindi recovered 51 kanal of valuable state land worth Rs29 billion located in Sector E-11, Islamabad, which has been handed over to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

• In a cheating public at large case (B4U), NAB secured Rs3 billion, which will be disbursed to 17,214 affectees. While an additional tranche of Rs4 billion is expected in the current quarter.

• In another case of Banker’s City, 640 kanal and 11 marla land of significant value has been transferred to NAB, with proceeds to be distributed among the affected individuals.

• NAB Sukkur successfully recovered a land worth Rs25.079 billion belonging to the National Highway Authority.

• It has also recovered 127 kanal and 15 marla of land valued at Rs895.160 million, belonging to the Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh.

• Rs384.27 billion worth of forest land was recovered in the quarter ending June 2025, contributing to a total forest land recovery value of Rs1,487.77 billion.

• NAB Lahore disbursed a tranche of Rs3.2 billion, recovered in the Eden case, to 11,880 affectees of the Society.

• In the Pak Arab case, eight properties valued at Rs3.9 billion were surrendered by the accused and are in the process of transfer to NAB. Proceeds from these assets will be disbursed to 2,500 affectees of the case.

• A plea bargain amounting to Rs2.181 billion is underway with the owners of Elite Town Housing Society, with recovered funds intended for disbursement among 1,789 affectees.

According to the statement, preliminary estimates indicate that state land worth approximately Rs5 trillion is under illegal possession and will be reclaimed.