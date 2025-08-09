BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
BOP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
DCL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
DGKC 178.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.09%)
FCCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.78%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
HUBC 162.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.96%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
NBP 139.70 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
POWER 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PPL 188.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.8%)
PREMA 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.2%)
SNGP 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.74%)
SSGC 42.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TREET 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
TRG 56.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three wounded in shooting in New York’s Times Square, AP reports

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:33pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Three people were wounded during a shooting in New York’s Times Square, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing the New York Police Department.

One person was held in custody and being questioned over the shooting, the AP report said, citing the police, adding that no charges had been pressed yet.

Soldier opens fire at US military base, wounding five troops

The shooting took place at 1:20 a.m. ET (0520 GMT), the AP said. No details have been released so far on how it unfolded.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York Times Square US shooting

Comments

200 characters

Three wounded in shooting in New York’s Times Square, AP reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes US-brokered peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

PM seeks roadmap for $30bn IT export target

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Pakistan, Romania explore joint ventures for EU, Gulf markets

Gold price per tola sheds Rs300 in Pakistan

Trump and Putin to meet to discuss Ukraine peace deal in Alaska

Nawaz sparks Pakistan to five-wicket ODI win over West Indies

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Read more stories