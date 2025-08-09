Three wounded in shooting in New York’s Times Square, AP reports

Three people were wounded during a shooting in New York’s Times Square, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, citing the New York Police Department.

One person was held in custody and being questioned over the shooting, the AP report said, citing the police, adding that no charges had been pressed yet.

Soldier opens fire at US military base, wounding five troops

The shooting took place at 1:20 a.m. ET (0520 GMT), the AP said. No details have been released so far on how it unfolded.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.