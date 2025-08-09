Pakistan, Romania explore joint ventures for EU, Gulf markets

Pakistan and Romania are exploring cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, with proposed joint ventures in software development for the EU and Gulf markets.

A statement on Saturday read that the development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi and the Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and education.

Stoenescu proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of Pakistan, and Romania’s National Authority for Digitalisation and National Authority for Research.

A proposal for organising a Romania–Pakistan Science and Technology Forum, with a special focus on the IT sector, was also tabled.

“Romania stands ready for practical, results-oriented cooperation that supports Pakistan’s national priorities while strengthening our bilateral partnership,” said Stoenescu.

During the meeting, the Romanian envoy reaffirmed his country’s commitment to fostering strong collaboration with Pakistan, especially recognising the nation’s steady progress in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and regional technology inclusion.

Stoenescu offered Pakistan access to key European Union-funded programs through Romania’s facilitative role in the EU.

These include Horizon Europe (€95.5 billion research and innovation programme), Erasmus+ (education and academic exchange), and the Digital Europe Programme. These platforms create opportunities for Pakistani institutions to engage in collaborative initiatives in AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, space technology, agriculture, and green innovation.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Magsi commended Romania’s leadership in producing globally recognised tech solutions and unicorn companies, and he also expressed Pakistan’s interest in learning from Romania’s successful transition to a knowledge-based economy.

The two sides explored further areas for long-term collaboration, including establishing joint ventures for software development targeting EU and Gulf markets, capacity building in cybersecurity, academic and tech exchanges between Romania’s innovation hubs and Pakistan’s National Incubation Centres, and joint research in AI, IoT, and blockchain under Horizon Europe and Digital Europe frameworks.

Collaboration in e-government solutions and digital public service transformation was also discussed.