Payoneer posts record Q2 2025 revenue

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: Global financial technology firm Payoneer has reported record second-quarter revenue for 2025, underscoring its expanding role in enabling cross-border growth for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) worldwide — including Pakistan’s fast-growing digital export sector.

The company’s quarterly revenue, excluding interest income, surged 16 percent year-on-year, driven by an 11 percent rise in transaction volumes and improved take rates, particularly among SMB clients. Payoneer attributed the momentum to robust global demand for its borderless financial infrastructure, which supports service exporters, B2B sellers, e-Commerce merchants, and digital businesses in over 190 markets.

Revenue from SMB customers reached $183 million in Q2, marking an 18 percent annual increase. Marketplace sellers generated $116 million — up 8 percent Year-on-Year — while B2B SMBs contributed $58 million, reflecting a sharp 37 percent rise. Checkout revenue jumped 86 percent to $9 million, powered by growing adoption of Payoneer’s card and digital payment offerings.

The fintech also reported its fourth consecutive quarter of 20 percent-plus annual growth in average revenue per user (ARPU), excluding interest income. ARPU climbed 21% Year-on-Year, bolstered by uptake among $10,000-plus ideal customer profiles, expansion in B2B and Checkout products, and targeted pricing strategies.

In a move aimed at boosting its Checkout business, Payoneer unveiled a partnership with US-based Stripe. The collaboration will combine Stripe’s payment technology with Payoneer’s local expertise and end-to-end financial services, enhancing capabilities in emerging markets, particularly Pakistan.

“Payoneer delivered another strong quarter, with record revenue excluding interest income up 16 percent year-over-year and robust growth across our SMB customers,” said John Caplan, Payoneer’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance reflects the strength of our business model and disciplined execution. With a strong market position, differentiated assets, and a clear focus, we are confident in our strategy and are reinstating our 2025 guidance.”

Industry analysts note that Pakistan’s digital export market — spanning IT services, eCommerce, and freelancing — stands to benefit from Payoneer’s global infrastructure, localized customer support, and product innovation. The company’s expanded capabilities could provide local entrepreneurs with more competitive access to international payment solutions and marketplaces.

