Experts outline transformative vision for digitally inclusive Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Leaders from Pakistan’s telecom and technology sectors outlined a transformative vision for a digitally inclusive Pakistan at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit here.

Against the backdrop of global momentum towards cashless economies and rapid technology adoption, speakers detailed how the country can leapfrog into a more connected future—provided it is supported by enabling regulatory policies, sustainable financial models, and inclusive social frameworks.

A central pillar of this vision was the drive for universal internet access and affordable smartphones. In the session National Digital Transformation: Policy, Progress, and Cross Sector Collaboration, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Micro finance Bank, joined Khurram Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, and Sajjad Syed, Chairman of PASHA, in a discussion moderated by Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at GSMA. The panel examined the role of telecom as a cross-sector enabler and the urgent need for policy reforms.

“The digital economy cannot progress unless connectivity is affordable and accessible to all, particularly those in rural areas and marginalized communities,” Aamir said.

“We are no longer in the business of just selling minutes and gigabytes. The future belongs to those who build ecosystems, not just networks. At Jazz, we’ve made a conscious and strategic shift from being a traditional telco to a ServiceCo—focused on enabling meaningful moments, driving digital inclusion, and creating platforms that improve lives and livelihoods across Pakistan”, CEO, Jazz added.

Panelists agreed that reforms in spectrum pricing, a more investment-friendly environment, and long-term planning are essential to unlocking the full potential of Pakistan’s telecom sector. Digital inclusion, they stressed, is not only an economic imperative but also a matter of equity, requiring targeted and inclusive policies that go beyond infrastructure to address the usage gap.

That focus on inclusion carried into the fireside chat from Cyber security to Digital Payments – Ensuring Trust in a Cashless Future, where the discussion shifted from infrastructure to user behaviour.

The country’s heavy reliance on cash was identified as a major barrier to digital transformation. “The vast majority of retailers still deal in cash. The real competition is not between payment service providers—it’s a collective battle against cash,” Aamir noted.

In the session Connecting the Unconnected – What Works in Closing the Usage Gap, Kazim Mujtaba, President of the Consumer Division at Jazz, highlighted smartphone affordability and digital literacy as the foundation of digital progress.

“The smartphone is the first step—it’s the gateway to participation in the digital economy, especially for women and underserved communities,” he said. Kazim detailed community initiatives targeting women in rural areas to build skills and confidence in using mobile technology. “Connectivity is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. Giving women digital access can have a transformative impact on families and communities,” he added.

Talking about digital access as a gateway to life’s essential services, he introduced Apna Clinic, an AI-powered health-tech platform that will provide teleconsultations, diagnostic services, and surgery bookings through a network of 30,000 doctors across 150 cities.

He also highlighted Fikr Free, an insurtech application aimed at reducing Pakistan’s substantial insurance gap among women and low-income groups by offering affordable and easily accessible coverage.

