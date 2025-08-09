PM seeks roadmap for $30bn IT export target

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Ministry of Information Technology to prepare a comprehensive roadmap with annual benchmarks and actionable strategies to surpass the $30 billion IT exports target in coming years.

This directive from the prime minister came in the wake of the Ministry of IT, headed by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, not only meeting but surpassing its export target of $3.8 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the initiatives of the Ministry of Information Technology and the National Information Technology Board (NITB), Sharif said digitization remained a key government priority to stimulate economic growth and align the national economy with modern global standards.

PM Shehbaz orders roadmap to boost Pakistan’s IT exports to $30bn

“A complete digital ecosystem and supporting infrastructure is being developed to raise IT exports to $30 billion,” he added.

The prime minister stated that a comprehensive digital ecosystem, along with its supporting infrastructure, is being developed to boost IT exports to $30 billion.

He emphasised that alignment with international standards is crucial to maintaining sustained economic growth.

Sharif also ordered a thorough restructuring of the NITB, recommending the recruitment of leading professionals from the private sector to strengthen the institution.

Officials briefed the prime minister about key achievements in the IT sector. According to officials, IT exports grew by 19 percent in the 2025 fiscal year, while the number of freelancers in the country increased by 91 percent.

Under the National Incubation Center, 386 startups received support, with 14 reaching international markets. Additionally, 40 e-Rozgaar (employment) centres were established across 26 cities to facilitate employment in the digital economy.

Four Pakistani teams ranked among the top 50 at the Black Hat MEA cybersecurity event. Investment agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth $700 million were signed during the year.

The meeting was informed that approximately 315,000 students received IT training, including 115,000 women. Furthermore, 130 women-led startups were supported, and specialised training centres for women were established nationwide.

Cybersecurity training was provided to 2,200 federal officers and 3,000 students.

In terms of governance reforms, the implementation of the e-Office system has reached 98 percent of federal departments. Tax collection through the Pak-App totalled Rs6.2 billion. Fifty-one new systems have been introduced to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The telecom sector also saw significant growth, with 580,000 new users gaining access to 4G services in the past year. Total telecom connections have now surpassed 200 million and internet usage increased by 24 percent.

NITB officials reported that the board’s restructuring is nearing completion. It currently manages more than 179 websites, 31 mobile applications, 113 portals, and 57 consultancy projects.

The restructuring plan includes improvements in user experience, infrastructure modernisation, service delivery, cybersecurity, research and innovation, and workforce development.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Cheema and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025