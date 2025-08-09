BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has revealed that it is facing grievous liquidity issues due to an alarming level of outstanding dues of Rs76.523 billion against the power sector, official sources told Business Recorder.

According to the company, out of Rs76.523 billion, receivables against Guddu Power stood at Rs29.958 billion, Nandipur Rs16.615 billion, TPS Muzaffargarh Rs1.385 billion, GTPS Faisalabad, Rs1.840 billion, GTPS Shahdra Rs214 million, SPS Faisalabad Rs86 million, NGPS Multan Rs56 million, rented power Bhikki Rs116 million and rented power Sharqpur Rs161 million, totalling Rs50.431 billion against Wapda’s power plants of which Rs18.119 billion is disputed gas charges Rs542 million, and LPS on gas charges Rs31.462 billion.

Total gas charges against Kapco stood at Rs2.253 billion, Rs424 million against Engro Energy, Rs16.397 billion against Liberty Power, Rs1.441 billion Orient Power, Rs900 million FKPCL, Rs409 million Sapphire Power, Rs313 million Saif Power, Rs88 million Davis Energenand Rs88 million M/s Halmore Power.

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

SNGPL further stated that Rs3.441 billion are overdue against QATPL, Rs69 million NPPMC (Balloki and Rs269 million against NPPMCL (HBS) totalling it to Rs3.779 billion against government-owned power plants

The gas utility company maintained that out of total overdue amount of Rs76.523 billion has piled up against power sector (WAPDA, IPPs and GPP) due to lesser release of fund by CPPA-G to power sector. Out of total outstanding amount, Rs277 million is outstanding against disconnected WAPDA rented power units i.e. Bhikki and Sharqpur and Rs88 million is outstanding against disconnected IPP-Davis Energen.

Keeping in view the severity of the issue, CPPA-G has been requested for early release of funds to Wapda, IPPs and GPPs enabling them to discharge their respective liabilities towards SNGPL so that the power utility company can honour its onward commitment made with gas suppliers.

