AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-11

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) said that it is facing grievous liquidity issues due to alarming level of outstanding dues of Rs 148.5 billion against the power sector.

“The company informed that current state of affairs is detrimental for their sustainability and may jeopardize the overall financial structure of the company.

SNGPL added that due to huge amount outstanding from power sector, they are facing grievous liquidity crisis and unable to discharge its commitments towards upstream gas suppliers,“ said, Directorate General (Gas)

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Out of Rs 148.5 billion, receivables against Guddu Power stood at Rs 29.403 billion, Nandipur Rs 9.821 billion, TPS Muzaffargarh Rs 1.355 billion, GTPS Faisalabad, Rs 1.788 billion, GTPS Shahdra Rs 175 million, SPS Faisalabad Rs 93 million, NGPS Multan Rs 56 million, Rented Power Bhikki Rs 116 million and Rented Power Sharqpur Rs 161 million, totaling to Rs 42.968 billion.

According to SNGPL, undisputed amount is Rs 35.294 billion. Disputed gas charges comprise Rs 34.344 billion, Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) on gas charges is Rs 78.088 billion, totaling to Rs 147.726 billion. After addition of Rs 688 million on account of GIDC including LPS, total receivables stand at Rs 148.414 billion.

Total undisputed amount of Rs 13 million is against Kapco, Engro Energy, Rs 786 million and Liberty Power Rs 17.033 billion. However, cumulative outstanding amount against Kapco, Engro Energy and Liberty Power, Orient Power, FKPCL, Sapphire Power, Saif Power, Davis Energen and Halmore stood at Rs 17.836 billion.

In a letter to Directorate General (Gas) Petroleum Division) General Manager (Recovery) SNGPL, maintained that Rs 277 million is outstanding against disconnected Wapda rented power units, ie, Bhikki and Sharqpur and Rs 77 million is outstanding against WAPDA disconnected rented units, ie, Bhikki and Sharqpur and Rs 88 million is outstanding against disconnected IPP- Davis Energen .

“SNGPL is facing grievous liquidity crisis and due to delayed release of funds by power sector and is now unable to discharge its commitments that include payments to upstream gas suppliers,” he continued.

Keeping the severity of the issue in mind, SNGPL has requested Directorate General (Gas) Petroleum Division to take up the matter with Power Division for early release of funds to WAPDA, IPPs and GPPs (Government Power Plants) enabling them to discharge their respective liabilities towards SNGPL so that the company can honour its commitments to gas suppliers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs Wapda SNGPL power sector Power Division GPPs outstanding dues gas suppliers

Comments

200 characters

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories