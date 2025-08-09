BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed at least 33 Indian-sponsored militants attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan in the early hours of Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the movement of a large group of militants- described as belonging to the Indian proxy network “Fitna al Khwaraj” - was detected in the Sambaza area of Zhob District, Balochistan, during the night between August 7 and 8.

Security forces kill 54 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Troops engaged the infiltrators in a “precise, bold and skillful” operation, thwarting their attempt to cross the border.

A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.

A sanitisation operation is under way in the area to clear any remaining militants, the ISPR said, adding that Pakistan’s security forces remain “resolute and unwavering” in their mission to defend the country’s borders and eliminate Indian-sponsored terrorism.

