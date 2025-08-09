KP has become hub of corruption: Azma

LAHORE: Expressing grave concern over the rising tide of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari said stated that new corruption scandals are emerging in KP almost every day.

She highlighted that a massive Rs. 40 billion scam in the development sector was recently followed by a Rs. 16 billion corruption case in the education department.

Azma Bokhari further revealed that a fresh scandal in the mineral department has come to light, involving the granting of gold mining contracts in five districts of KP to favoured individuals at throwaway prices. “These so-called honest leaders have a track record of corruption that begins in the billions.

Their entire legacy is based on personal gain and loot,” she remarked. The minister said that PTI’s loyalists of treating KP’s treasury as their inheritance, and said that not a single new development project has been launched in the province in the past one and a half years, while corruption continues to break records.

