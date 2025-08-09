Hajj applications: Branches of designated banks to remain open today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that branches of designated banks to remain open on Saturday for the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026.

In order to facilitate the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026, State Bank on the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025 throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026 w.e.f. August 4, 2025 till August 9, 2025 throughout the country.

