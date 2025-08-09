BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-09

China stocks end week near 10-month high

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed slightly down on Friday, but ended the week near their highest level in 10 months, as upbeat economic data lifted sentiment and investors largely looked past US tariff concerns. Hong Kong shares declined on the day. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index ended 0.2% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng slipped 0.9%.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose to 3,645 points in morning trades, its highest level since October 2024.

China stocks have steadily climbed this week, supported by upbeat trade and service activity data. For the week, the CSI300 Index gained 1.2%, while the Hang Seng Index rose 1.4%.

“The market may be underpricing the risk of near-term deterioration in the US-China relationship,” said Morgan Stanley strategists led by Laura Wang.

The strategists urged investors to monitor developments in trade tensions and flagged the upcoming NPC Standing Committee meeting and second-quarter earnings season as potential catalysts for market direction. In the interim, they prefer mainland-listed A-shares over Hong Kong-listed H-shares, citing stronger relative performance during periods of global market volatility.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he could announce further tariffs on China over its purchases of Russian oil, depending on the developments in the trade discussions.

China faces an August 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with Trump’s administration.

Tech majors traded in Hong Kong were down 1.6%, while materials shares were up 2.5%. Shares of semiconductors dropped nearly 2%, weighed by an 8% fall in China’s largest chipmaker SMIC after it reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

China stocks Hang Seng Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end week near 10-month high

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories