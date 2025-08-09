BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-09

India’s Nifty, Sensex suffer longest weekly losing streak in five years

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2025 02:53am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks fell on Friday, posting their sixth straight weekly loss as US tariffs, trade uncertainty and muted earnings dampened sentiment.

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex dropped 0.95% each to 24,363.3 points and 79,857.79, respectively. For the week, they shed 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. This would be their longest losing streak since April 2020.

Losses were broad-based, with 13 of 16 major sectors ending the week in the red. Small-cap and mid-cap indexes declined 1.4% and 1.1%. IT and pharma indexes lost 0.7% and 2.8%, while financials and energy fell 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Investor sentiment remained fragile amid ongoing uncertainty over a potential US-India trade deal and underwhelming earnings.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump ruled out further talks until the tariff dispute is resolved. This followed a move to double tariffs to 50%, citing India’s oil imports from Russia.

Nifty 50 index Nifty

Comments

200 characters

India’s Nifty, Sensex suffer longest weekly losing streak in five years

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

SNGPL facing liquidity issues

Arbitral award payment: NGC calls for resolving issue with Iranian firm

Afghan FM’s visit put off for now: FO

33 militants crossing Afghan border killed

NJHP tunnel collapse costs Rs35bn: Nespak

FTO directs DG I&I-IR to dig out cybercriminals who used IP addresses for introduction of fake supplies in supply chain

AGI to export sugarcane by-products to China

Closure of airspace to Indian airlines: PAA reports Rs4.1bn revenue loss, NA told

Dar for enhancing Pak-Turkish engagement

Read more stories