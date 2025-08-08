BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BOP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
CPHL 84.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
DCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
DGKC 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-2.02%)
FCCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
HUBC 163.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
LOTCHEM 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
MLCF 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
NBP 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
POWER 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.18%)
PREMA 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.41%)
PRL 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
PTC 23.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.42%)
SNGP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.68%)
SSGC 42.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TREET 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
TRG 56.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.52%)
WTL 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,866 Decreased By -14 (-0.09%)
BR30 42,295 Decreased By -315.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 145,383 Decreased By -264.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 44,614 Decreased By -144 (-0.32%)
Aug 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX set for biggest weekly gain in 11 months; earnings, fed revamp in focus

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2025 08:29pm

Canada’s main stock index inched up on Friday and was on track for its largest weekly gain in 11 months as investors evaluated corporate results, while U.S. President Donald Trump’s Federal Reserve revamp fueled hopes for rate cuts.

The S&P/TSX composite index rose 0.2% to 27,816.03 points by 09:55 a.m. ET (1455 GMT), after posting record highs this week.

“The TSX has been benefiting this week from a generally positive response to earnings that have been coming out in Canada. Shopify was one of the biggest weighted stocks in Canada and it went up 20% a couple of days ago so that alone boosted the Canadian market,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Gold mining stocks gained on Friday, with miners Lundin Gold and Sandstorm Gold rising 7.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, OpenText gained 7.8% after the software company’s fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations.

Energy Fuels’ shares jumped 7.4% and were among the top gainers after second-quarter results.

Conversely, Sun Life Financial dropped 7.7% and was the top laggard on the index despite posting a rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

Meanwhile, data showed that the Canadian economy shed thousands of jobs in July, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 6.9%.

“We had a job decline in Canada which, combined with the disappointing U.S. numbers from last week, suggests the North American employment market is slowing and that the economy itself might be starting to slow,” Cieszynski added.

Trump’s nomination of Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve the final months of a newly vacant seat fueled hopes for a more dovish policy ahead.

The White House is seeking a permanent addition to the governing board as well as a new Fed Chair to replace Jerome Powell after his term ends in May 2026.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

200 characters

TSX set for biggest weekly gain in 11 months; earnings, fed revamp in focus

Apex court rejects stay order plea on auction of Bahria Town properties

KSE-100 Index closes marginally lower after late-session selling

Pakistan court jails 3 illegal currency dealers for 5 years, fines Rs1mn each

Entering Pakistan startup ecosystem, UAE-based Yango Group acquires stake in fintech Trukkr

NA confirms removal of Omar Ayub as Opposition Leader

India pauses plans to buy US arms after Trump’s tariffs

Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza amounts to dangerous escalation: PM Shehbaz

Govt, FFCL discuss fertiliser supply, pricing ahead of cropping seasons

Security forces kill 33 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Read more stories