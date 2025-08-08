BML 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
Business & Finance

Govt, FFCL discuss fertiliser supply, pricing ahead of cropping seasons

BR Web Desk Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 08:03pm

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday met Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited (FFCL) Chief Executive Officer Jahangir Piracha to review fertiliser availability, pricing and distribution ahead of the upcoming cropping seasons.

The minister stressed the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fertiliser supply at reasonable prices, particularly for farmers in remote areas, while maintaining quality standards, according to a press release.

Rabi, Kharif crop seasons: ’Export of surplus urea fertilizer only after assessing requirements

He called on FFCL to take measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing, saying any disruption in supply could affect crop yields and food security.

Hussain said agriculture was the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and underscored the need to strengthen the supply chain, boost domestic production and explore policy reforms to make the fertiliser sector more efficient and farmer-friendly.

CCP imposes Rs375m fines on six major fertilizer makers, FMPAC

Piracha assured the minister of FFCL’s full cooperation with government policies and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to meeting farmers’ needs in a timely and affordable manner.

Both sides agreed to enhance public-private collaboration for sustainable agricultural growth and improved farmer profitability.

